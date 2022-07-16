Jury: Gordonsville woman not guilty of murder in shooting of Barboursville man

ORANGE—Gordonsville resident Brianna Knicely has been found not guilty of murdering her babysitter’s husband, ending a four-day trial in Orange County Circuit Court.

The jury deliberated for nearly seven hours Friday before finding Knicely not guilty of second-degree murder.

Knicely, 28, stood trial in the June 16, 2021, fatal shooting of James Manning, 36, at his home in Barboursville.

The Orange County native maintained her innocence in the case. She has been held in Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond eligibility since her arrest on June 17, 2021.

Circuit Judge David Franzén will grant Knicely a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday, and Knicely will be released pending further unresolved charges that ended in mistrial Friday.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officials expressed shock Friday at the verdict, believing they had more than enough evidence for a conviction, including Knicely’s videotaped confession that she shot Manning.

The defendant and the deceased did not know each other than through Manning’s wife, Jessica, being a friend of hers and the child care provider for the defendant’s two children for nearly three years.

Over the course of evolving testimony, Knicely said James Manning knocked her out and tried to sexually assault her when she went to his house about 4:30 p.m. June 16 to get her child’s bathing suit. Knicely shot him three times with a loaded .380-caliber Ruger automatic pistol she had in her purse, hitting Manning in the head, chest and groin area.

Originally, prosecutors charged Knicely with first-degree murder.

On Friday, Judge Franzén downgraded the charge to second-degree, saying the commonwealth had not proven premeditation.

The jury also found Knicely not guilty of using a firearm to commit murder and not guilty of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling, as court proceedings wrapped up after 10 p.m. Friday.

The panel of six men and six women, in their 20s to 60s, could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Knicely committed voluntary manslaughter when she shot Manning three times in his kitchen.

“We’re not making progress,” the jury wrote in a note to the court about 10 p.m. This was after judge had inquired of them by note if the jury wanted to continue deliberating into the night or break and continue Saturday.

“We don’t anticipate any juror changing their mind,” the jury wrote back of the voluntary manslaughter charge.

Franzén declared a mistrial on the voluntary manslaughter charge, meaning the prosecution can reinstate it and attempt to again try a case against Knicely.

A mistrial was also declared for a charge of unlawfully shooting into an occupied dwelling.

After the verdict, Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald said she would consult with Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell to confirm they will retry the case on the lesser charges.

Franzén thanked and commended the jury for its work.

He dismissed the panel from service, saying the jurors could feel proud of their work and hold their heads up high.

The commonwealth’s case was crippled by numerous prohibitions on presentation of evidence to the jury to establish motive.

Social worker Sheila Morrissey was not allowed to testify about multiple calls regarding the health and safety of Knicely’s children or a home visit that went awry on the day of the shooting. The social worker testified she tried to call Knicely on June 16, 2021, and got no response. On her way to Knicely’s house that day, Morrissey’s vehicle was rear-ended and she had to cancel the visit, she testified.

Defense attorney Richard Harry successfully argued that was irrelevant, calling it another attempt by the commonwealth to prompt a separate trial about whether his client is a good person or a good mother.

In another limitation on evidence seen by the jury, the judge would not declare as experts members of the medical examiner’s office and state forensics office because prosecutors had not requested them in the required timeframe.

When Harry objected to opinion testimony, the commonwealth was not permitted to present ballistics or forensic experts.

The court, in addition, after meticulously going through 30 jury instructions, spent some time Friday night redacting Manning’s autopsy report so the jury could not view his cause and manner of death—gunshot wounds and homicide, according to law enforcement.

Harry also characterized this public information from the medical examiner as heresy evidence because it is a opinion.

Since the medical examiner was not designated an expert, per the judge’s order, the defense motion prevailed.

Knicely’s motive, according to testimony, was “To get him the hell up off me,” Harry repeated more than a dozen times during at trial.

The jury believed she was attacked.

Two weeks before Manning was shot, Knicely had a confrontation at the house with Jessica Manning about a Department of Social Services investigation involving neglect and improper supervision of her children.

According to testimony, Knicely’s mother, Jessica Atkins, made the report to the Orange County agency, but Jessica Manning somehow got assigned as being at fault.

Knicely put up her fists during a June 1, 2021, exchange at the Manning home, Jessica Manning testified at trial. Manning’s widow said she told Knicely never to come back, and Knicely agreed. Jessica Manning and her three children were not home when the former babysitter client returned.

The defendant showed joy, elation and relief Friday at being cleared of the murder charge, more than a year later. Her large family, which had been seated in the courtroom, gathered around her at the defense table soon after the verdicts were read.

On the other side, the Manning family expressed devastation at what they said was a loss of justice for their deceased son, brother, father, friend and coworker.

When asked what happened with the case, prosecutor Fitzgerald said she did not know.

A local law-enforcement source said the case was lost due to Judge Franzén’s different “world view” about the administration of justice.

Harry fiercely defended his client, who had no prior criminal history, was trained as a nurse and was unemployed when Manning was shot.

During more than six hours of jury deliberations Friday night, the courthouse remained open and staffed with bailiffs.

Outside the main entrance on Madison Road, Knicely’s family set up chairs for the grandparents and got refreshments from their coolers amid a party-like atmosphere. People sat and lay on the concrete curb, some talking on their cell phones, which are not allowed inside the courthouse.

A few females loudly cackled and shouted across the courthouse parking lot about the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s coverage of the trial as a reporter worked inside her vehicle in view of the scene before going back into the courthouse.

In a video confession to authorities the morning after the slaying, the defendant said she shot Manning after he pulled her hair and grabbed her.

Testimony, rebuttal evidenceOn the stand Thursday, Knicely testified that Manning pulled her down on the ground, knocking her unconscious. She said when woke up on the kitchen floor, he was straddling her and trying to pull down her pants, so she shot him in self-defense.

Harry continued his argument Friday that James Manning had a history of violence against women, including his wife, based on a criminal complaint from a decade ago, and a DUI. The defense attorney asserted that Manning was high on Kratom, a legal plant, when he attacked his client.

Harry told the jury Kratom is used as a sexual stimulant, based on defense-expert testimony.

Manning was an honorably discharged Army veteran of the Afghanistan War who worked as a United Parcel Service driver and loved spending time with his kids.

In rebuttal evidence Friday, Jessica Manning said she never told Knicely that James abused her. The two women had discussed domestic violence by her first husband, Jessica Manning said. This caused Knicely to open up about her own domestic abuse, according to testimony.

Landlord Jeff Buck, in rebuttal testimony Friday, said he knew the deceased for more than 10 years while they lived in his property. Buck said he did not know Manning to be a man of violence.

“He was a hard worker, kind … soft-spoken, but a real good guy,” Buck said.

The prosecution called Trent Blankenbaker, the father of Knicely’s children, as its final rebuttal witness Friday. He testified she left their home on the night of the shooting about 4:15 p.m. and got back about 4:45 p.m.

Blankenbaker testified he was waiting outside for her when she pulled in; he was running late for work in Culpeper.

“She said she couldn’t find the keys to her car,” he testified. So they took his car, a white Acura.

Knicely did not tell her children’s father what happened at the Manning household. Blankenbaker said they talked about “normal stuff” on the 40-minute drive to work.

He said he started to get concerned when he couldn’t reach her by phone. When he talked to her next, Knicely was in jail, he testified.

Blankenbaker said Knicely carried a gun on her “at times.”

“Me, too, because we got kids,” he said.

He noted there was a gun in his Acura when Knicely was pulled over in Culpeper early the morning of June 17, 2021, after law enforcement issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a homicide suspect.

PTSD defense expertsDr. Peter Schmidt, a licensed professional counselor from Charlottesville, testified Thursday that he treated James Manning in 2010 for PTSD after a road-rage incident. The deceased spent more than a year on the battlegrounds of Afghanistan, the doctor noted about the cause for Manning’s post-traumatic stress.

Schimdt said Manning did well in therapy and was making a good recovery from the condition. Pressed by Harry, the doctor testified that using substances would not trigger someone’s PTSD.

Dr. William McKenna, a psychologist and forensics evaluator, testified he visited Knicely twice in jail to conduct a psychological evaluation. The defense witness said he diagnosed Knicely with PTSD, saying she had classic symptoms.

McKenna mentioned a term, “delayed reporting,” that describes how people who experience a traumatic event, especially sexual assault, don’t always report it right away.

Finally, a medical toxicology expert, Dr. Sessions, testified about Kratom, an Asian tree in the coffee family long used for its medicinal purposes. The legal substance was found in Manning’s blood during autopsy toxicology testing. In low doses, the leaves of the plant can be a stimulant or provide pain relief when chewed.

Traditionally, someone who does a hard day’s labor might rely on it, Sessions said, but it is viewed today as an unsafe drug due to dosing dangers.

On cross examination, Fitzgerald asked the doctor if he was aware Manning worked 16 to 18 hours a day driving a UPS truck. Perhaps he could have used that extra energy at a low dose, the prosecutor said.

Closing statements, bail hearing setIn closing arguments Friday, Harry argued for more than an hour that his client was innocent. He pointed out the prosecution did not present Manning’s cause and manner of death.

Harry accused the prosecution of failing to retrieve or preserve Ring video from the front of the Manning house that would have captured the encounter between Knicely and Manning.

Police testified at trial that for large periods of time on June 16, 2021, Ring movement-based alerts were issued, but no videos were recorded.

Police were unsuccessful in retrieving footage from Ring, which said the videos did not exist, according to testimony.

The commonwealth also did not have ready for trial the results of a rape test kit that Knicely had done at a local hospital within days of being in jail after claiming she was sexually assaulted.

Harry ridiculed the prosecution for its theory that Knicely killed Mr. Manning because of the DSS investigation.

“It’s not a trial about her being a good mom,” the defense attorney said.

Harry said his client did not disclose the reported sexual assault by Manning to Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Becky Jones in their morning-after interview because of previous interactions with Jones “where she wasn’t believed.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting argued in closing that Knicely went to the Manning home with a loaded gun in her purse because she was angry at Jessica Manning for speaking with Knicely’s mother, Jessica Atkins, about her children.

Hasting said Knicely was angry because DSS was going to take away her children.

It was the “lighting of a fuse” that simmered over the next two weeks, Hasting said, over Harry’s objection, which was sustained.

The night he died, Manning was home alone working on a boat motor while his wife and three kids were swimming at his mother-in-law’s. He answered the door wearing black latex work gloves.

No hairs were found on those gloves when analyzed in the lab, Hasting said. There was no sign of a struggle in the kitchen, multiple witnesses testified.

“This defendant, with malice and without justification, shot James Manning and left him to bleed out at the bottom of the basement stairs,” the prosecutor said in her closing arguments.

At the very end of the trial, with the jury dismissed, Harry requested a reasonable bail amount for his client. Fitzgerald asked that Knicely be held without bond on the pending charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

Franzén replied that the defendant could request a reasonable bond, but not Friday.

“We will schedule that as soon as possible,” the judge said.

Harry said he would be in Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Fitzgerald said that was too soon for the commonwealth.

The judge set the bond hearing for Monday morning.

Knicely was remanded to the custody of the sheriff.