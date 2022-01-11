Jury hears testimony in Spotsylvania triple slaying trial

A jury began hearing testimony Tuesday about the lengthy forensic trail that led authorities to charge a group of Philadelphia men with killing three members of a Spotsylvania County family in 2019.

Hugh C. Green, 32, Montel J. Wilson, 29, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33, part of a group known as the “Get Money Brothers,” are all charged with three counts of first-degree murder and multiple other charges. Their trial started Monday and is expected to last at least a week.

The group is accused of killing Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and her son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, on May 26, 2019, at their home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in Spotsylvania. Prosecutors said the three suspects came to Spotsylvania to rob Coleman, a drug dealer with ties to Philadelphia and the former husband of Wilson’s aunt.

Prosecutors say the group got more than $100,000 and a large amount of cocaine in the bloody heist. The victims were discovered on May 29 by Kyrrus’ father, who had gone to the home after being unable to contact his son.

Defense attorneys have admitted their clients were at the home, but said they were there only to obtain drugs from Coleman to sell in Philadelphia. They denied having any role in the slayings.