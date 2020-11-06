Jury recommends 40-year prison term for Fredericksburg pharmacist

A jury Friday night recommended a 40-year prison sentence for a pharmacist who was illegally distributing drugs from his former pharmacy in Fredericksburg.

Hardik S. Patel, 34, was convicted of 18 charges, including money laundering and multiple drug distribution charges. A jury deliberated about four hours in Fredericksburg Circuit Court before announcing its decision Friday, the third day of Patel’s trial.

The sentence suggested by the jury was the minimum amount they could have given on the convictions. Judge Gordon Willis could suspend some of the time when Patel is formally sentenced Jan. 8.

Patel was operating the now-closed HnR Pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue in the city when he was arrested in June 2018. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Steve Eubank and Justin Witt, Patel repeatedly sold prescription drugs to a multiple-time convicted felon who became a police informant.

The informant, Timothy Urbani, was again at the center of the prosecution case this week. He made 10 different purchases from Patel between April 9 and June 21 of 2018 while working under police supervision, and lengthy video and audio recordings of the transactions were played during the trial.