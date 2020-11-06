Jury recommends 40-year prison term for Fredericksburg pharmacist

A jury Friday night recommended a 40-year prison sentence for a pharmacist who was illegally distributing drugs from his former pharmacy in Fredericksburg.
Hardik S. Patel, 34, was convicted of 18 charges, including money laundering and multiple drug distribution charges. A jury deliberated about four hours in Fredericksburg Circuit Court before announcing its decision Friday, the third day of Patel’s trial.
The sentence suggested by the jury was the minimum amount they could have given on the convictions. Judge Gordon Willis could suspend some of the time when Patel is formally sentenced Jan. 8.
Patel was operating the now-closed HnR Pharmacy on Fall Hill Avenue in the city when he was arrested in June 2018. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Steve Eubank and Justin Witt, Patel repeatedly sold prescription drugs to a multiple-time convicted felon who became a police informant.
The informant, Timothy Urbani, was again at the center of the prosecution case this week. He made 10 different purchases from Patel between April 9 and June 21 of 2018 while working under police supervision, and lengthy video and audio recordings of the transactions were played during the trial.
Urbani admitted that he went to police with information about Patel in hopes of getting a break with his own legal issues. He said he liked Patel, who he referred to as “Hardy,” but said he had to think of himself first.
Patel, who was represented by attorneys Anna Lindemann and Carey Bowen, testified that he felt intimidated by Urbani and felt that he couldn’t say no. His attorneys argued that he was a victim of entrapment by the police.
Patel did not sound like he was under duress during the taped conversations played for the jury, but he said there were other visits by Urbani that were not recorded. He said Urbani made remarks about his family and told Patel he knows where they live and Patel said he feared a potential confrontation.
Prosecutors argued that Patel acted out of greed, not fear. At one point on the tape he told Urbani that he was getting a “great [expletive] deal.”
