Jury seated, testimony starts in Orange's Brianna Knicely murder trial

ORANGE—A jury of eight men and six women, was seated Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of a Gordonsville woman.

Brianna Cole Knicely, 27, is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building in the June 16, 2021, death of James Manning, 36, at his home on Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville.

She was arrested the next morning during a traffic stop in Culpeper County.

Knicely was a former child care client of Manning’s wife, Jessica, who had watched the defendant’s two young children at home for nearly three years. At one time, the women were friends.

Louisa County lawyer Richard Harry, Knicely’s court-appointed counsel, is arguing that his client acted in self-defense.

Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald are prosecuting the case, which is anticipated to conclude Friday.

James Manning, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, was working that day to fix the motor on his boat so he could take his wife and three kids to the lake, Hasting said in opening statements Tuesday. His family had gone swimming at his mother-in-law’s house and he was supposed to join them when he was finished, the prosecutor said.

“He didn’t get a chance to swim because within minutes, (Knicely) had ended his life,” Hasting said. “The defendant entered his world and shattered it.”

Shot several times, Manning collapsed and died alone at the bottom of the basement steps, the prosecutor said.

Knicely has pleaded not guilty in the case.