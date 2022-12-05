Jury to decide city shooting case

A Fredericksburg jury Tuesday is expected to decide the fate of a city man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a woman last year without provocation.

Tyrese L. Washington, 42, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting Tonia Garnett on July 4, 2021, at the Wellington Woods apartment complex off Lafayette Boulevard.

Garnett testified Monday that she went to the complex that afternoon to pick up a friend to see fireworks in Washington later that day. She was going to check on another friend when she saw Washington sitting in a folding chair outside the building.

Garnett said she was only a few feet past Washington when a shot went through her shoulder and neck before lodging in her face. A second shot was then fired through her hand.

“I kept thinking that I was going to die, but I was determined not to lose consciousness before I was able to tell someone who had done it,” she said.

Garnett said Washington and a woman who was in the area fled in different directions after the shooting. She was able to call 911 while lying on the ground bleeding. She testified that she suffered permanent impairment as the result of the shooting.

The jurors heard the emotional 911 call in which Garnett identified Washington as her assailant. She sobbed on the witness stand as the recording played.

Washington was arrested about four days later at a motel in Spotsylvania County. His attorney, Alex Raymond, decided not to put on any evidence Monday but said in his opening statement that Washington was not the shooter and that no one saw him with a gun.

Washington and Garnett were not strangers. They’d had a sexual relationship earlier that year but Garnett said she broke it off and had not had contact with Washington since April 17, 2021.

Prior to that, she testified, Washington had taken video of their sexual liaisons without her knowledge. After she told him she was not going to see him anymore, she said Washington threatened to distribute the videos unless she paid him $3,000.

She refused, and within a few hours the videos had been sent to her husband and her adult daughter, who is now dead. Garnett said she was upset about Washington’s actions, but told him in April that she was trying to forgive him but asked him to stop contacting her.

She said Washington, who was also married at the time, complied and she didn’t hear from him again until running into him that day. She said she still doesn’t know why he shot her.

Garnett became annoyed several times during cross-examination from Raymond. Asked about being a convicted felon, she snapped, “Does a convicted felon deserve to have someone murder them?”

When asked if Washington had “hassled” her after the April 17 exchange, she said, “I would say he did. On July 4 he tried to kill me.”

Judge Sarah Deneke sent the jurors home Monday after prosecutors Blake Anderson and Ed O’Shea wrapped up their case. Deliberations were scheduled to begin following closing arguments Tuesday morning.