Jury to decide fate of man accused of killing his mother

A Spotsylvania jury will begin deliberations Thursday in the case of a county man accused of killing his mother outside their home in Oak Grove subdivision in 2021.

Elijah Demont Smith, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors Holli Wood and Crystal Montague–Holland wrapped up their case Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, while defense attorney John Spencer put on no evidence.

According to the evidence, Smith shot 41-year-old Latoya Acree on Sept. 18, 2021, in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive. The two were in a dispute about a woman that Acree did not want at her home.

Prosecutors said Smith was in his car when he fired a shot through his rolled up car window, striking his mother in the chest. Acree was standing outside the car when she was shot.

Smith left the scene after the shooting, but was arrested later that morning at a motel on U.S. 1. A loaded gun and a shell casing that were forensically tied to the bullet that killed Acree were recovered from his car.

Smith offered no resistance during his arrest, but 1st Sgt. Mike Collins testified that he initially gave a false name and date of birth.

Omarion Acree, Smith’s younger brother, testified that he woke up that night and heard his mother arguing with his brother. He said he heard his brother say something along the lines of “stop before I get mad,” then heard a shot.

The younger brother went outside to find his mother bleeding on the ground. Smith was driving away at that point, he said.

Prosecutors played the 911 call made by Omarion, who was 16 at the time. He attempted CPR at the direction of a county dispatcher until rescue workers arrived, but his mother was declared dead at the scene.

During his opening argument, Spencer acknowledged that Smith killed his mother but said prosecutors had overcharged his client.