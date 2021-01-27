Jury urges 18-month term for Stafford man who threatened wife

A jury Tuesday recommended an 18-month prison sentence for a Stafford County man who assaulted his wife and threatened to blow up her car.

Jeffrey Dale Howard, 34, was convicted by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of felony threat to bomb or burn. Before the jury trial started, Howard pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

The trial was able to proceed Tuesday only because Howard was free on bond. The Rappahannock Regional Jail has temporarily ceased bringing inmates to court because of COVID-19 issues at the facility, greatly reducing the number of cases being heard in local courts in recent weeks.

That worked in Howard's favor after his conviction, when Judge Bruce Strickland agreed to allow him to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which is set for March 25. Strickland cited the COVID-19 issues in making his ruling, but warned Howard it was not an indication that he wouldn't impose the jury verdict at sentencing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey requested that Howard be placed in jail after his conviction.

The trial featured testimony from the victim and her daughter, who was 8 when the incident took place on Jan. 6, 2019. The woman described previous incidents of unreported domestic violence that preceded that day.