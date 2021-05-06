K.G. man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in Fredericksburg killing

A King George County man who killed another young man last year in a Fredericksburg shooting pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

Jordan Allen Reed, 20, also pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to shooting in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding. He will face a maximum penalty of 35 years when he is sentenced July 6.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, charges of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding were reduced, and a firearms charge was dropped.

Reed killed 18-year-old Connall Mullins on Sept. 16 outside a home in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in Fredericksburg. Mullins was there that day visiting a friend, Emmanuel Killeen, who was also shot during the incident.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Steve Eubank, Mullins arranged for Reed to come to the townhouse complex that day for a proposed drug sale. Eubank said the real reason Mullins contacted Reed was so Reed could be robbed of his drugs. Mullins was irked because Reed had supposedly ripped off other acquaintances of his in the recent past.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Killeen and Mullins were in the parking lot when Reed drove up, displayed a gun and said, “run your [expletive].” Eubank said the phrase was street talk that meant Reed was intending to rob the victims.