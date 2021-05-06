K.G. man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in Fredericksburg killing

A King George County man who killed another young man last year in a Fredericksburg shooting pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday.
Jordan Allen Reed, 20, also pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to shooting in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding. He will face a maximum penalty of 35 years when he is sentenced July 6.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, charges of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding were reduced, and a firearms charge was dropped.
Reed killed 18-year-old Connall Mullins on Sept. 16 outside a home in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in Fredericksburg. Mullins was there that day visiting a friend, Emmanuel Killeen, who was also shot during the incident.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Steve Eubank, Mullins arranged for Reed to come to the townhouse complex that day for a proposed drug sale. Eubank said the real reason Mullins contacted Reed was so Reed could be robbed of his drugs. Mullins was irked because Reed had supposedly ripped off other acquaintances of his in the recent past.
Killeen and Mullins were in the parking lot when Reed drove up, displayed a gun and said, “run your [expletive].” Eubank said the phrase was street talk that meant Reed was intending to rob the victims.
Killeen apparently didn’t see the gun and responded, “I’m not giving you [expletive].” He then began punching Reed in the face.
Instead of driving away, Reed responded by firing his gun. Killeen was wounded and Mullins, who was behind Killeen, was shot in the chest. Mullins died later that day at Mary Washington Hospital.
“There were a thousand ways this could have played out without anybody getting hurt,” Eubanks said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way.”
Reed is already serving a four-year prison sentence for a robbery in Stafford County that took place less than a month before Mullins’ death. That robbery took place in Kendallwood subdivision on Aug. 21 after the victim came out for the arranged sale of a vape pen he had advertised on social media.
Reed and another man robbed the victim of the vape pen, a cellphone, keys, shoes and $100 in cash. Investigators tracked down Reed after the victim’s father got the license number of the vehicle he and the other gunman fled in.
The second robber was never identified.
