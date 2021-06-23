K.G. man pleads guilty to running cocaine operation

A man who police say operated a significant cocaine distribution center from his home in the Dahlgren area pleaded guilty to two charges Wednesday in King George County Circuit Court.
Brad Oneal Allen, 43, pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and conspiracy. In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped other 19 charges that Allen would have faced had the case gone to trial.
According to court records, multiple controlled drug purchases from Allen and a codefendant were conducted during the early part of 2019. The King George Sheriff's Office, the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and the Virginia National Guard were among the agencies involved.
On Feb. 4 of that year, a confidential informant was given $180 in marked bills from state police to purchase cocaine from Derrick Smith of King George, court records state. With advanced surveillance equipment monitoring the transaction from a helicopter and elsewhere, the informant picked up Smith from his home on Fence Road and drove him to Mathias Point Road in the Dahlgren area to see Allen.
Smith referred to Allen as the "big man" and identified a silver Mercedes on the side of the road as "the man's car," court records state.
Detective Scott Simon was watching from the advanced surveillance equipment in the helicopter as Smith and Allen walked into a recreational vehicle and a large shed behind the main house. Simon recognized the "big man" as Allen.
Police watched as Smith and the informant returned to Fence Road and divided up the cocaine. The informant later turned his share over to police.
Smith has a trial scheduled next month in King George on multiple drug-related charges.
Similar operations were conducted on five other occasions that month in which more than $2,000 of state police money was used.
Police finally raided Allen's property and seized a large amount of cocaine and more than $43,000 in cash. Also found were other drugs, various drug paraphernalia, a gun and multiple marked bills that state police had provided to the informant.
Allen, who already had a lengthy criminal record, was arrested in March 2019 and has been in jail for more than two years. He will be sentenced on his newest convictions on Oct. 21.
He unsuccessfully tried to get released from jail last year, claiming his medical conditions made him more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404