K.G. man pleads guilty to running cocaine operation

A man who police say operated a significant cocaine distribution center from his home in the Dahlgren area pleaded guilty to two charges Wednesday in King George County Circuit Court.

Brad Oneal Allen, 43, pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and conspiracy. In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped other 19 charges that Allen would have faced had the case gone to trial.

According to court records, multiple controlled drug purchases from Allen and a codefendant were conducted during the early part of 2019. The King George Sheriff's Office, the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and the Virginia National Guard were among the agencies involved.

On Feb. 4 of that year, a confidential informant was given $180 in marked bills from state police to purchase cocaine from Derrick Smith of King George, court records state. With advanced surveillance equipment monitoring the transaction from a helicopter and elsewhere, the informant picked up Smith from his home on Fence Road and drove him to Mathias Point Road in the Dahlgren area to see Allen.

Smith referred to Allen as the "big man" and identified a silver Mercedes on the side of the road as "the man's car," court records state.