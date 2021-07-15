King George attorney pleads guilty in domestic assault case

A King George-based attorney was convicted of a misdemeanor Thursday for assaulting her 13-year-old daughter last year in the county.

Melissa Lynch Freeman, a criminal defense and family law attorney whose office is next to the King George courthouse, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to domestic assault and battery, court records show. Two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dropped.

Freeman received first offender status on the conviction, which means the conviction will be dropped if she stays out of trouble for the next two years.

According to the evidence presented by special prosecutor Matthew Kite, a King George deputy went to Freeman’s home early July 19 of last year for a reported domestic disturbance. It was the Sheriff’s Office’s second visit to the home that night.

The deputy was shown a video provided by Freeman’s boyfriend that showed the girl telling her apparently intoxicated mother to go to bed. The video then showed Freeman screaming “I hate you” to the child before punching her in the face with a closed fist. She then kicked the child while she was on the ground.