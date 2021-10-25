King George deputy, police dog arrest suspect in attempted theft at car dealership

A Ruther Glen man was arrested after a King George County sheriff’s deputy spotted some suspicious behavior at a car dealership late Sunday, authorities said.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said Deputy H. Nobles and his police dog “Whiskey” were on routine patrol when Nobles spotted someone under a vehicle in the lot of the Bayside Ford dealership on U.S. 301.

When Nobles confronted the man, he ran into the woods. Nobles and Whiskey approached the area where the suspect was seen running and ordered him to come out. Rather than wait for the dog to be turned loose, the suspect complied, Wharton said.

Nobles returned to the car lot and found that the suspect had been in the process of removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Timothy Sterling Webb, 43, is charged with felony possession of burglary tools, felony destruction of property, and entering property with the intent to damage. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

