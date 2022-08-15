King George man acquitted of all charges in molestation case

A King George man was cleared last week of charges that he sexually molested a child in the county between 2015 and 2019.

Richard M. Dean Jr., 45, was indicted last year on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. The charges involved a girl who was between 8 and 12 when the alleged offenses took place.

Following a two-day jury trial that ended Friday in King George Circuit Court, Dean was acquitted of all charges.

Dean was working as a correctional officer in the Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office when Maryland authorities received a complaint about Dean. He had worked at the detention center for 14 years, but was suspended after the complaint was made.

The investigation was turned over to King George authorities after it was determined that the alleged incidents took place when the girl lived in King George.