 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
King George man arrested after nearly five-hour standoff
0 comments

King George man arrested after nearly five-hour standoff

Only $5 for 5 months
Ronald Morgan

Morgan

A King George County man was taken into custody Monday after spending nearly five hours barricaded in his home trying to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said deputies went to the residence of 57-year-old Ronald Filmore Morgan on Big Timber Road at 8:11 a.m. to serve arrest warrants. When Morgan saw the deputies, he went into his home and refused to come back out, Wharton said.

Sheriff’s Office representatives spent the next five hours or so trying to coax Morgan out, Wharton said. The Crisis Negotiation and Special Response teams were among those on the scene.

Finally, Morgan surrendered without further incident.

Morgan is charged with felony threat to bomb or burn a residence, felony destruction of property, threatening to kill or cause bodily injury, making phone threats, trespassing, making annoying calls and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert