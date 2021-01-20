King George man arrested in attempted robbery, sexual assault

A King George County man was arrested Tuesday following a series of alleged crimes that included robbery attempts at two stores and a sexual assault, police said.

Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 8:09 p.m. from the Food Lion on State Route 3.

Responding deputies were told that a man had approached female employees demanding sex and money. After a manager confronted him, police said, the man took money from the manager and fled from the store.

Wharton said deputies on the scene learned that after leaving the Food Lion, the suspect went into the Verizon store in the same shopping center and attempted another robbery. He left empty-handed after the staff told him to do so, and witnesses provided his description to police.

Meanwhile, Wharton said, deputies heard shouting from a nearby residence.

Wharton said the suspect had entered a vehicle in a driveway with a woman inside of it. She said the suspect was trying to sexually assault the woman when another resident intervened.

The suspect left that scene, but was spotted in the area a short time later by police. He was combative with deputies as they attempted to contain him, but was eventually taken into custody, police said.