King George man arrested in stabbing

Christopher Michael Hash

Hash

A King George man is accused of stabbing two men early Wednesday at a county home.

Christopher Michael Hash, 31, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said police went to McDaniel Road shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing. Two men suffering from stab wounds were treated at the scene before being taken to Mary Washington Hospital for more treatment.

Wharton said police interviewed witnesses searched the area before identifying Hash as the suspect. It is unclear what led to the altercation.

—​Keith Epps

