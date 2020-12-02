 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
King George man charged in armed robbery at convenience store
0 comments
alert top story

King George man charged in armed robbery at convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}

A King George man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery last week at a county convenience store.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Daren Trivette, 25, is charged with robbery. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton, an employee at the Valero on Kings Highway called 911 on Nov. 24 at 1:34 a.m. to report that he had been robbed at knifepoint by a masked man. The robber demanded cash and left in a vehicle after the victim handed over an undisclosed amount.

Wharton said surveillance video and witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. The ensuing investigation, which included the search of Trivette’s home, led to him being identified as the suspect, Wharton said.

Thomas Trivette

Trivette

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert