King George man charged in armed robbery at convenience store

A King George man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery last week at a county convenience store.

Thomas Daren Trivette, 25, is charged with robbery. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton, an employee at the Valero on Kings Highway called 911 on Nov. 24 at 1:34 a.m. to report that he had been robbed at knifepoint by a masked man. The robber demanded cash and left in a vehicle after the victim handed over an undisclosed amount.

Wharton said surveillance video and witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. The ensuing investigation, which included the search of Trivette’s home, led to him being identified as the suspect, Wharton said.

