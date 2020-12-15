King George man claims self-defense in Fredericksburg murder case

Charges against a man accused of killing one teen and wounding another were sent to a Fredericksburg grand jury following a brief hearing Tuesday.

Jordan A. Reed, 20, of King George County, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses. The charges are the result of a Sept. 16 incident in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city during which 18-year-old Connall Mullins was shot and killed.

Reed’s preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court actually started last month. It was carried over to Tuesday to give defense attorney John Spencer a chance to call the surviving victim, Emmanuel Killeen, to the witness stand.

Spencer contends that Killeen lured Reed to the apartment complex that day with the intention of beating up Reed for selling fake drugs. The defense is claiming that Reed’s actions were in self-defense.

Killeen supposedly talked about his role in the incident during an unrelated hearing in Spotsylvania County, but he had little to say Tuesday. Following the advice of his attorney, Ben Burchett, Killeen responded to most of Spencer’s questions by exercising his right against self-incrimination.