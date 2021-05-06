King George man convicted of attempted murder

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, a deputy spotted a car behind an abandoned house on Gambo Creek Road. The deputy saw Marshall, who had been sleeping, pop up from the driver's seat. The woman was in the back seat "bleeding to death," Clark said.

Marshall was taken into custody and the woman was flown out for emergency surgery. She has since mostly recovered from her injuries.

The woman initially told police that she'd been the victim of a drive-by shooting in Westmoreland County, but soon changed her story to implicate Marshall. She continued to blame Marshall ever since.

Marshall initially told police that the woman shot herself. He claimed to have just happened to show up at the remote location in Dahlgren, got high and fell asleep while waiting for her brother to come take her to a hospital.

Clark argued that despite her initial story, the victim was clearly credible on the witness stand. She admitted to using and selling drugs at the time and said she was embarrassed about the person she was then, and he said the evidence "overwhelmingly" pointed to Marshall as her attacker.

"But just because she was flawed does not mean she deserved to get shot, strangled and held a full day while bleeding," Clark told the jurors during his closing argument.