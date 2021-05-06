King George man convicted of attempted murder

A King George County jury Thursday recommended a 33-year prison sentence for a man convicted of shooting and strangling a woman more than three years ago after finding out she'd been cheating on him.
Paul Allen Marshall, 29, was convicted at the end of a four-day trial in King George Circuit Court of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, abduction, strangulation and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Marshall has been in jail since his arrest on Feb. 27, 2018.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Charlie Clark and Mason Husby, Marshall and the victim had been dating about six weeks when the woman suffered what Clark called "unimaginable cruelty" over more than 20 hours.
Clark said Marshall was upset after learning that the woman had been seeing someone else and he blamed her for giving him a sexually transmitted disease. The prosecution evidence was that Marshall shot the 21-year-old Maryland woman in the chest, strangled her and kept her for more than 20 hours without getting her any medical care.
At some point, while Marshall was in a store, the victim managed to send a text message to her brother telling him that she'd been shot and that Marshall was trying to kill her. She knew she was in the Dahlgren area, but didn't know her exact location.
The brother called the Sheriff's Office and a search immediately began. Police traced the woman's phone to a general area, but weren't immediately able to find her.
Finally, a deputy spotted a car behind an abandoned house on Gambo Creek Road. The deputy saw Marshall, who had been sleeping, pop up from the driver's seat. The woman was in the back seat "bleeding to death," Clark said.
Marshall was taken into custody and the woman was flown out for emergency surgery. She has since mostly recovered from her injuries.
The woman initially told police that she'd been the victim of a drive-by shooting in Westmoreland County, but soon changed her story to implicate Marshall. She continued to blame Marshall ever since.
Marshall initially told police that the woman shot herself. He claimed to have just happened to show up at the remote location in Dahlgren, got high and fell asleep while waiting for her brother to come take her to a hospital.
Clark argued that despite her initial story, the victim was clearly credible on the witness stand. She admitted to using and selling drugs at the time and said she was embarrassed about the person she was then, and he said the evidence "overwhelmingly" pointed to Marshall as her attacker.
"But just because she was flawed does not mean she deserved to get shot, strangled and held a full day while bleeding," Clark told the jurors during his closing argument.
Defense attorneys Brian Carrico and Wendy Meyer argued that the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Carrico said that the woman's second story implicating Marshall was just as incredible as the one about the drive-by shooting, and he said it was apparent that she was protecting someone.
"This investigation demonstrates the danger of tunnel vision," Carrico said. "There are so many inconsistencies in her story."
Judge Herbert Hewitt is scheduled to formally sentence Marshall on July 29.
