King George man faces child pornography charges after raid on home

A King George man who is a registered sex offender was arrested again Tuesday after county detectives raided his home and found child pornography, police said.

Bernard Joseph Lavin III, 50, is charged with possession of child pornography. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said detectives opened an investigation last month after receiving a complaint. They executed a search warrant at his home on Potomac Drive on Tuesday and found evidence leading to Lavin's arrest, Wharton said.

Court records show that Lavin was convicted in November 2017 in King George Circuit Court of using a communications device to make illegal contact with a minor. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 11 months suspended.

The conviction earned him a spot on the Virginia State Police sex offender registry. If convicted of the new charge, Lavin would face the possibility of having to serve some or all of the time that was previously suspended in addition to any new sentence imposed.