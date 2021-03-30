King George man facing murder charges to serve four years in robbery case

A young man who is facing a murder charge in Fredericksburg was ordered Tuesday to serve just under four years in prison for a robbery in Stafford County last year that took place less than a month before the slaying.

Jordan Allen Reed, 20, of King George County pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of a plea agreement, Reed was sentenced to a total of 13 years, with all but three years and 10 months suspended.

The robbery took place in Kendallwood subdivision in southern Stafford on Aug. 21, court records show. The victim claimed that he had advertised the sale of a vape pen on Snapchat and went outside that evening to make an arranged sale. Reed and an unknown masked man both greeted the victim at gunpoint.

They took the vape pen, a cellphone, keys, shoes and $100 in cash. They then ordered the victim to go back into his house and retrieve more items.

Once inside, the victim locked the door and informed his father about what had just happened. The father grabbed his own gun and went outside, and the gunmen fled.

The father was able to get the vehicle license number, which came back to Reed’s stepfather. The stepfather confirmed that Reed had the car, court records state.