King George man found not guilty of robbery after insanity plea

A man who robbed a King George County convenience store in 2020 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.

Thomas Daren Trivette, 26, was charged with robbery following the Nov. 24, 2020, incident at the Valero on Kings Highway. According to police and prosecutor Charlie Clark, Trivette entered the store wearing a makeshift ski mask and yellow rubber gloves.

He then pulled out a knife and demanded money. He left the store after the clerk handed over $110 in cash.

Sheriff’s Office personnel recognized Trivette on store surveillance footage and found evidence at his home connecting him to the robbery. Police also got a confession from Trivette, who claimed the voices in his head made him commit the robbery.

Defense attorney Jonathan David had Trivette examined and a doctor determined that he was insane at the time of the offense. Judge Herbert Hewitt upheld the insanity plea Thursday.

Trivette is being placed in the custody of mental health professionals. He is scheduled to return to King George Circuit Court in late May, at which time a decision is expected on whether to have Trivette remain in a mental health facility or be allowed back into the community.

