King George man gets 20-year prison sentence in Fredericksburg killing

A man who killed another young man last year during an altercation in Fredericksburg was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison.

Jordan Allen Reed, 21, of King George County was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 28 years, with eight years suspended. Reed killed 18-year-old Connall Mullins and shot another young man on Sept. 16 outside a home in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city.

Reed had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, malicious wounding and shooting in the commission of a felony. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutor Steve Eubank reduced two charges and dropped a firearms charge.

Judge Gordon Willis’ sentence Thursday nearly doubled the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of just over 11 years in prison.

According to the prosecution evidence, Mullins arranged for Reed to come to the townhouse complex that day for a proposed drug deal. Eubank said the real intention was to steal Reed’s drugs because he had ripped someone off by selling actual rocks off the street in place of real drugs.