King George man killed in shooting at trailer park

A King George man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a county trailer park, authorities said.

Diondrae Antwain Shade, 31, was shot multiple times in the Princess Anne Trailer Park, Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said. He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

The Sheriff’s Office had not identified a suspect as of Monday evening.

According to Wharton, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at 2:07 a.m. from residents who heard multiple shots fired in the trailer park. Deputies responded and found evidence of the shooting.

Less than 10 minutes later, a resident in a subdivision off Indiantown Road called 911 to report that Shade had come to the home with gunshot wounds. Family members and deputies provided emergency first aid to Shade until rescue workers arrived to take him to the hospital.

King George authorities were already investigating another shooting in the same trailer park on Saturday. Wharton said multiple shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. that resulted in a man being shot in the wrist.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Lt. Drew Massey or Detective Kyle Furlong at 540/775-2049.

