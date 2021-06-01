King George man pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in dogfighting investigation

A King George County man is one of four recently convicted in federal court for their roles in an interstate dogfighting operation, court records state.

Carlos L. Harvey, 46, pleaded guilty in Richmond to a conspiracy charge and will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 1. Convicted as part of the same conspiracy were Odell S. Anderson Sr., 52, of Washington; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., 46, of Frederick, Md.; and Chester A. Moody Jr., 46, of Glenn Dale, Md.

According to court records, the dogfighting operation lasted from April 2013 through July 11, 2018. Events were held in Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

Specifically mentioned in Harvey’s case was an April 2016 event in King George. Court records state the defendants and others met up in the parking lot of the Walmart in King George before traveling to a home on Caledon Road for a scheduled “two-card” dogfight. Two separate dog fights were held and at least one of the dogs died from injuries sustained in its fight.

“Dogfighting is absolutely intolerable and subjects defenseless animals to inhumane treatment and abuse,’ said Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh. “Those who engage in this deplorable conduct will face justice to the fullest extent of the law.