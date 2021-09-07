King George man pleads guilty to mistaken-identity killing of Spotsylvania teen

A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other charges Tuesday.
William Gerard McDowney, 41, of King George County, was convicted for his role in the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin, who was killed outside his residence on Matti Hill Court.
McDowney's plea came a day before his two-day jury trial was scheduled to start in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Jeff Adams dropped nine other charges, including two murder-related counts.
McDowney's co-defendant, 34-year-old Augustus Rhodes, was convicted of two murder charges and other offenses early Saturday by a jury in the same courtroom.
According to the evidence presented in McDowney's case, McDowney and Rhodes went to Matti Hill Court that evening looking for a man in connection with a drug debt. The home next to Wallin's had been raided 12 days earlier and a large amount of marijuana was seized, and Wallin's attackers apparently mistook him for someone else.
Rhodes testified last week that they were there looking for women they'd met earlier in the evening in Fredericksburg, but prosecutors insisted that Rhodes' story was a lie.
Wallin and two other adults were on his front stoop when a silver Cadillac drove by very slowly, witnesses said. Rhodes got out of the car, "choke-slammed" Wallin against a door and held a gun to his head, witnesses testified. He then pistol-whipped Wallin and got on top of him.
Surveillance camera video showed that McDowney joined the physical combat for about eight seconds. During that time, he fired a shot into Wallin's back. Wallin, who was carrying his own gun, managed to shoot Rhodes seven times while he was being pummeled.
A medical examiner ruled that Wallin's cause of death was a combination of being pistol-whipped and shot in the back.
The two assailants then drove to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where Rhodes walked in to be treated for life-threatening injuries. McDowney tossed one of Rhodes' guns into tall grass next to the hospital, along with Wallin's gun. A second gun belonging to Rhodes was recovered at the slaying scene.
The prosecution evidence included McDowney confessing to killing Wallin and telling his girlfriend at the time that she was an accessory to murder because she picked him up near the hospital.
The murder charge McDowney pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of 40 years. He was also convicted of concealing evidence, conspiracy to commit abduction, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a violent felon.
The two firearms convictions carry a combined mandatory punishment of eight years in prison.
McDowney's attorney, Martha Norton, said her client hopes his pleas Tuesday "will bring some peace to the family. He's very sorry for what happened that day."
McDowney will be sentenced Nov. 16. Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.
