King George man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

A King George County man whose child pornography obsession came to light during an investigation last year was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison.

Kirby Aaron Andrew Fichthorn, 25, was sentenced to a total of 70 years, with 60 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including computer solicitation and multiple child pornography charges.

An investigation into Fichthorn's activities began last year when Instagram contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding suspected child pornography activity. The activity was traced to a home in King George and the investigation was turned over to the county Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutor Mason Husby said investigators determined that Fichthorn was living in Bradford Place in the Dahlgren area when the illegal activity was going on.

Numerous pictures and cellphone communications were seized, and investigators came upon a March 19, 2019, online conversation in which Fichthorn proposed sex acts with a 15-year-old girl. There was no evidence that Fichthorn ever met the girl in person.