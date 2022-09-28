King George man sentenced to 23 years for molesting child

A King George County man was ordered Wednesday to serve 23 years and one month in prison for repeatedly sexually molesting a young Caroline County girl.

Elvin Linwood Brown, 35, had previously been convicted in Caroline Circuit Court of two counts of rape and one count of attempted bribery. The sentence issued by Judge Sarah Deneke was at the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines and the most Brown could have received under the terms of his plea agreement.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Kara Eichenmiller showed that Brown began sexually assaulting the child when she was seven and continued until last year, when she was 12. Many of the attacks took place before the child’s family moved to Caroline. Brown had access to the child because of his connection to her family.

Police were called early last year after the girl told her mother what had been happening. Eichenmiller said the girl came forward in part because her younger sister had just turned seven, the same age she was when the molestation began. The child wanted to protect her little sister from the same fate, Eichenmiller said.

Eichenmiller said she agreed to a plea deal that was accepted in June so that the child wouldn’t be traumatized by having to testify again about her ordeal. Multiple charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The bribery conviction stems from a recorded call Brown made from jail in June 2021 in which he offered the child money if she would change or forget her story.

Brown later received a bond over Eichenmiller’s objections when he was arrested in November on a burglary charge in King George. Brown has been in jail ever since, and the burglary charge is pending in King George Circuit Court.