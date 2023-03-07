King George County Sheriff’s Office recently shared details of a nationwide scam that targeted a county resident.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said a resident received in the mail a fraudulent letter appearing to be sent from Walmart, along with a fraudulent check appearing to be from another company. Among other instructions, the recipient was asked to deposit the check, withdraw cash, perform secret shopper duties, and purchase and send money orders.

“The ultimate goal of the scammers is to use the targeted victim(s) in order to obtain money fraudulently,” according to the Sheriff’s Office post.

“If you receive any suspicious correspondence, please do not respond to the sender or take any action requested by the sender,” the post urged. “Call a listed number for the entity the sender is claiming to represent to verify if it is legitimate. You may also contact your local law enforcement agency for advice if you are questioning its legitimacy.”