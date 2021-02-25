King George teen sentenced for role in fatal gunfight

Johnson fired three shots during the altercation, including one that struck Pryor and one that hit Coleman in the hip.

A wounded Coleman retreated into the house, grabbed a .45-caliber gun, came back outside and shot Johnson seven times. Clark said Coleman finished emptying the gun into Johnson as he was on the ground.

Police caught up with Coleman at Mary Washington Hospital, where he went to seek treatment for his gunshot wound. He gave no statement to police other than to say that he was a “soldier.”

Johnson had PCP in his system when he died, according to a blood test.

Clark said self-defense was not in play for Coleman even though he’d been shot. Clark said he was not legally entitled to come back outside and kill Johnson once he’d retreated to safety inside the house.

Clark said some factors in Coleman’s favor included his age and the fact that he and his brother had been shot first.

Pryor, who is free on bond, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He has a two-day jury trial scheduled to start May 20.

