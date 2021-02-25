King George teen sentenced for role in fatal gunfight

A King George teenager who killed a man during an altercation in the county last year will likely be released when he turns 21, according to the terms of a sentence he received Thursday.
Lorenzo C. Coleman, 17, entered an Alford plea in King George Circuit Court to second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 23, 2020, slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Antonio Johnson. A firearms charge was dropped.
The plea means Coleman doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges evidence is sufficient for a conviction.
Under the terms of his deal, Coleman will remain in the juvenile system until he turns 21. He would then face a 20-year prison sentence that would remain suspended as long as he stays out of trouble.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Charlie Clark, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on State Road to find Johnson and Coleman’s brother, 23-year-old Adam Pryor, both on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
Pryor had been shot in the abdomen and Johnson was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The ensuing investigation showed that Pryor and Johnson had gotten into a heated argument during which both men pulled out guns. It remains unclear what the argument was about. Clark said police got very little cooperation during the investigation.
Johnson fired three shots during the altercation, including one that struck Pryor and one that hit Coleman in the hip.
A wounded Coleman retreated into the house, grabbed a .45-caliber gun, came back outside and shot Johnson seven times. Clark said Coleman finished emptying the gun into Johnson as he was on the ground.
Police caught up with Coleman at Mary Washington Hospital, where he went to seek treatment for his gunshot wound. He gave no statement to police other than to say that he was a “soldier.”
Johnson had PCP in his system when he died, according to a blood test.
Clark said self-defense was not in play for Coleman even though he’d been shot. Clark said he was not legally entitled to come back outside and kill Johnson once he’d retreated to safety inside the house.
Clark said some factors in Coleman’s favor included his age and the fact that he and his brother had been shot first.
Pryor, who is free on bond, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He has a two-day jury trial scheduled to start May 20.
