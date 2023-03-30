A King George teenager who was convicted of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting another in 2021 was ordered Thursday to serve five years in prison.

Jacob Michael Lilley, 18, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to rape, attempted object sexual penetration and felony obstruction of justice. As part of a plea agreement, Lilley was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison with all but five years suspended; several other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby, the rape took place May 31, 2021, at Lilley's home in King George. The victim was attending a gathering there. The second assault took place Sept. 11, 2021, in Lilley's garage and involved a different girl. Husby said neither incident was immediately reported.

Another young person eventually contacted police about the assaults and he was arrested in March last year. The felony obstruction charge stems from a Sept. 23 incident last year in which Lilley, who was on bond and confined to his home at the time, came to the edge of his property and shot a witness' car with an air rifle in an apparent attempt to intimidate.

Because Lilley was a juvenile when the offenses occurred, he will remain in the Department of Juvenile Justice until he turns 21. He would then serve the remainder of his sentence in an adult facility.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.