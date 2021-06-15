King George woman faces traffic, child endangerment charges

A King George woman was arrested Monday after she was caught driving well over 100 mph in Stafford County with three unrestrained children in her vehicle, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Capt. Lee Peters was in the area of the 1000 block of Kings Highway (State Route 3) at 7:39 a.m. when a red Dodge SUV passed him at a high rate of speed. After making a U-turn and trying to catch up to the vehicle, Peters’ radar clocked the vehicle at 114 mph.

Peters activated his emergency lights and the driver made an abrupt turn onto a gravel road, police said. Kimmitz said her attempt to get away ended when she came upon a tree that had fallen across the road.

The driver stopped and began approaching Peters, initially ignoring commands to stop, police said. The woman finally complied and was taken into custody.

Two toddlers were in the SUV without restraints, Kimmitz said. An infant was in a child safety seat, police said, but the seat was not restrained.

Celenia Leann Sampson, 27, was charged with eluding, reckless driving and three counts of child endangerment. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Kimmitz said Deputy J.C. Curtis cared for the children at the scene until a family member came to get them.

