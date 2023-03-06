A Locust Grove man who was found dead in his home last week had been celebrating his birthday before suffering an apparent drug overdose, court records show.

Sidney M. Cramer, 22, was found dead Thursday at his home in Lake of the Woods in Orange County, police and court records state. One of his friends, 23-year-old Christopher Jordan Rodriguez of Spotsylvania County, was arrested later that day and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of illegal drugs.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Rodriguez, Cramer and others attended a party Wednesday at Cramer's home to celebrate his birthday. Two witnesses told police that Rodriguez gave Cramer and another party-goer pills that both ingested.

Rodriguez left the home about 2 a.m. Thursday, the affidavit states. When Cramer's mother went to wake up her son and two other party attendees later that morning, she found Cramer cold and not breathing. The other person who had taken the pill was also sleeping in the room, but was able to wake up.

Statements from two people who attended the gathering led police to Rodriguez, who was spotted later Thursday in a motel parking lot on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania in a vehicle registered to Rodriguez's girlfriend. Rodriguez told police that he knew he was being arrested in connection with Cramer's death, and said that he and at least one other person had ingested Percocet pills but were not harmed. He said that Cramer appeared to be fine when he left, the affidavit states.

Police searched the vehicle and Rodriguez and recovered more than five pounds of marijuana, along with fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy and other suspected drugs, along with more than $2,000 in cash.

The criminal case against Rodriguez will begin in Orange General District Court. A hearing date had not been set as of Monday.