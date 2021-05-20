Lawyer wants convictions overturned in King George molestation case

The new attorney for a man who has already been recommended to serve six life sentences is seeking to have his convictions vacated.
Michael Wayne Stephens, 55, of Culpeper, was convicted in King George County Circuit Court last year of six counts of sodomy and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. The convictions stemmed from the molestation of four boys between 1988 and 2008.
At the end of the three-day trial, the jury recommended the maximum sentence for Stephens: six life sentences plus 30 years.
Stephens' new attorney, Ghislaine Storr Burks, was in court Thursday seeking to have Stephens' convictions overturned. Storr Burks listed several things that occurred during the trial that justified a mistrial, including testimony about an alleged victim who was not one of the four victims and a comment made by Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann about Stephens using a dating application to seek out women with young sons.
Gusmann opposed the request, saying that most of the things brought up by Storr Burks were not objected to at the time by Stephens' former attorney, George Wooditch. Gusmann also argued that none of the complaints raised by the defense merited a new trial.
Gusmann said the jury convicted Stephens because the evidence was "overwhelming" and because of what she called "contentious and disrespectful" testimony from Stephens and some of his supporters during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Judge Michael McKenney did not rule on the request Thursday, but said he would do so in the near future after he's had a chance to review transcripts from the trial. If he denies the motion, a formal sentencing date for Stephens would have to be set.
Stevens was arrested in 2019 after a man claimed that Stephens molested him when he was a child. Four more victims came forward after that, saying they too were molested by Stevens when he was living in King George and they were between the ages of 6 and their late teens. Stephens claimed that all of the victims were lying.
A trial date involving the fifth alleged victim is still to be set. If convicted of those charges, Stevens would face the possibility of three additional life sentences.
