Lawyer wants convictions overturned in King George molestation case

The new attorney for a man who has already been recommended to serve six life sentences is seeking to have his convictions vacated.

Michael Wayne Stephens, 55, of Culpeper, was convicted in King George County Circuit Court last year of six counts of sodomy and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. The convictions stemmed from the molestation of four boys between 1988 and 2008.

At the end of the three-day trial, the jury recommended the maximum sentence for Stephens: six life sentences plus 30 years.

Stephens' new attorney, Ghislaine Storr Burks, was in court Thursday seeking to have Stephens' convictions overturned. Storr Burks listed several things that occurred during the trial that justified a mistrial, including testimony about an alleged victim who was not one of the four victims and a comment made by Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann about Stephens using a dating application to seek out women with young sons.

Gusmann opposed the request, saying that most of the things brought up by Storr Burks were not objected to at the time by Stephens' former attorney, George Wooditch. Gusmann also argued that none of the complaints raised by the defense merited a new trial.