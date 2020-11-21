Local man dies in Caroline County crash

A local man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Caroline County, police said.

Earl Garnett, 55, who had a Fredericksburg address, died after the 2008 Ford F150 he was driving struck multiple trees on U.S. 17 (Tidewater Trail), about a tenth of a mile south of Hicks Landing Road.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Davenport said the preliminary investigation shows that Garnett was traveling north on Route 17 when his truck ran off the right side of the road.

He overcorrected, then ran off the left side and hit multiple trees. The victim, who was alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

