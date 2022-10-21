Local man pleads guilty to child pornography in federal court

A local man who coerced a minor into sending him dozens of sexually explicit pictures and videos is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Chad Michael Lehofer, 37, whose court records list addresses in Fredericksburg and Locust Grove, pleaded guilty Thursday to production and possession of child sexual abuse material. He will be sentenced Feb. 16 in federal court in Alexandria.

According to federal court records, a juvenile girl sent Lehofer about 100 pictures and 50 videos between December 2018 and April 2019. The girl was 15 when an investigation began in August 2019.

It is not clear where the girl lives, but court records indicate that the investigation began after federal officials in the Washington area received information from their counterparts in San Francisco.

When the girl attempted to break off contact with Lehofer, who had not been identified at that time, he threatened to expose her to her mother, friends and others on social media if she didn't continue meeting his demands.

At one point, the girl sent Lehofer a message stating, "Can u just [expletive] stop and leave me alone? Please, I did nothing to you."

Lehofer responded in April 2019, "After you [expletive] me, I said I would."

He also claimed to be watching the girl's house and sent messages indicating that he knew her location. In response, the girl made a sexually explicit video and sent it to Lehofer.

The girl eventually cooperated with law enforcement and authorities were finally able to trace the blackmail to Lehofer. His parents' home in Fredericksburg was raided as part of the investigation. Numerous images of child sexual abuse material were found on his electronic devices.

Court records show that Lehofer was convicted of multiple offenses in Connecticut in 2006 stemming, in part, from the sexual abuse of minors.