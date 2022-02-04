 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locust Grove man facing child pornography charges
A 25-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography after images were found on his phone during an unrelated investigation in Locust Grove, police said.

Noah Daniel Isiah Allen of no fixed address is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail, Orange Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones said.

Jones said deputies went to the 35,000 block of Somerset Ridge Road late Sunday in response to a possible assault.

During the investigation, child pornography was discovered on a cell phone at the scene. The phone was tied to Allen and he was arrested.

Jones said no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Jones at 540/672-1200.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

