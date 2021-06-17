Locust Grove woman pulled from burning car by deputies and others is in critical condition

Sky L. Travers, also 21 of Locust Grove, was charged with DUI-maiming, failure to drive on the right side of the road and failing to wear a seat belt. She was placed in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

A release from the Orange Sheriff's Office states that McFarlane showed up shortly after the accident and assisted Travers. Bystanders were yelling at the deputy to alert him to the other vehicle about 100 yards away that was starting to catch on fire.

Police said McFarlane emptied his fire extinguisher and poured a gallon of water on the fire, but that didn't put it out. Several Virginia Department of Transportation employees and citizens emptied other fire extinguishers on the fire but were also unable to quench it.

The fire was gaining intensity, the release said, when the deputy hooked a tow strap to his vehicle and the wrecked door in an attempt to open it. The first attempt failed, but McFarlane was finally able to get the victim's door open long enough for VDOT and employees to pull the woman out of the burning car.

Also on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office released information about a June 3 wreck in Locust Grove on Zoar Road in which Sheriff's Sgt. John Berry and Deputy Jacob Ganoe rolled an overturned car off a motorist who was trapped underneath. EMS arrived shortly thereafter and transported the victim to the hospital, the release said.

