A man who was arrested in Caroline County last year following a nine-day search for him and a 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to eight charges Monday in Louisa County Circuit Court.
Bruce W. Lynch Jr., 34, of Bumpass was convicted of four counts of carnal knowledge of a child and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He will face a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 21.
Lynch was a target of a nationwide search after a 14-year-old girl was abducted from her home in Bumpass on Oct. 21. Lynch is the former boyfriend of the girl’s mother.
A manhunt began immediately and featured agencies including the FBI, the Virginia State Police and several sheriff’s offices.
On Oct. 30, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone who had spotted the suspect vehicle heading north on U.S. 1 in the Ladysmith area. Lynch was stopped and taken into custody a short time later and the teen was reunited with her family.
Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said officers worked around the clock in search of the girl and their efforts led to her being returned safely and Lynch being held accountable for his actions.
“I can’t imagine the feeling of a parent waking up and realizing that their child is missing,” McGuire said. “We are thankful for the many agencies involved in this case and the quick action of the citizen who spotted Lynch and the child.”
