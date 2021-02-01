Lynchburg man charged following hit-and-run crash in Stafford

A Lynchburg man picked up multiple charges, including several felony offenses, after he was accused of fleeing from a traffic accident in Stafford County, authorities said.

According to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 17 and Lichfield Boulevard in southern Stafford. The victim took a picture of the suspect and his vehicle before it left the scene, and a lookout was put for a damaged Mercedes sedan. A witness provided updates to police as the suspect fled through the southern part of the county.

Deputy J.C. Curtis found the vehicle at a residence on West Ridge Court and identified the suspect. According to the release, the man became belligerent as he was being arrested and continued to resist as he was placed in a police cruiser. Deputies eventually used pepper spray to get the suspect under control.

A gun and illegal drugs were found in the wrecked Mercedes and deputies learned that the suspect had a revoked license and was believed to be affiliated with a criminal street gang, the Sheriff's Office release said.

Dennis Conova Brown, 30, was charged with hit and run, driving revoked, obstruction of justice, possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs and criminal street gang participation. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

