Madonna House fire still under investigation; donations sought for victims

Fredericksburg fire investigators Wednesday were still trying to determine the cause of a blaze Monday night on Cowan Boulevard that displaced nearly 60 residents.

The fire erupted about 10:15 p.m. at the Madonna House at Belmont, a 55-and-up retirement community. One section of the facility was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

City fire chief Mike Jones said officials have not determined what started the fire, though foul play is not suspected. He said the fire started in a fourth-floor ceiling just outside a stairwell.

Sixty people were evacuated that night to the FRED Central bus station, Fredericksburg public information officer Sonja Cantu wrote in a release Wednesday. Most of those evacuated were able to return to their apartments that night or went to stay with family.

Of the displaced residents, Cantu wrote, 23 are planning to live with family, 24 are in temporary new quarters and one was hospitalized for a non-fire-related reason. Ten people were still working with social services and others Wednesday to find permanent living arrangements.

Cantu wrote that 34 displaced residents spent Tuesday at the Clarion Choice Hotel in Central Park. She said multiple area businesses and community organizations have assisted the victims.

Many of the displaced residents lost all their belongings, Cantu said. Anyone wishing to assist is encouraged to donate gift cards in any amount to the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services, 608 Jackson Street, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. Cantu said the city social services cannot accept cash or donated goods at this point.

For more information about making a donation, residents can call 540/372-1032.

