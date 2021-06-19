Man, 23, critically injured in Spotsylvania shootings

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded during one of a series of shooting incidents early Saturday in Spotsylvania County, according to police.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to Lee's Hill shopping center off Spotsylvania Avenue at 2:15 a.m. in response to a report of shots being fired. Skebo said a large "chaotic" crowd was at the scene, and the Fredericksburg Police Department was called to assist county deputies.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and has undergone surgery, Skebo said.

Skebo said the preliminary investigation shows that a large crowd had exited a restaurant in the shopping center when a fight broke out. Evidence collected at the scene shows there were multiple shooters involved.

There were two more shooting incidents in Spotsylvania on Saturday morning that police believe may be related, Skebo said. At 3:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on Daffodil Drive and found that multiple shots had been fired into a home. No injuries were reported.

About 4:45 a.m., a home on Terra Springs Drive had numerous shots fired into it. Again, no injuries were reported.

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating the incidents and no further information was available Saturday afternoon.

