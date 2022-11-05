Man, 45, convicted on sexual assault, other charges in Westmoreland

A man who broke into a Colonial Beach home and sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping beside her boyfriend last year pleaded guilty to several charges Friday.

John Christopher Heasley, 45, who has both Warsaw and Maryland addresses, was convicted in Westmoreland Circuit Court of sodomy, object sexual penetration, burglary and illegal entry.

According to the evidence presented by Westmoreland Commonwealth's Attorney Julia Sichol, the incident took place about 11:25 p.m. July 17, 2021, at a home on Curley Lane. The woman reported that she was awakened by pain in her private area.

She screamed, and her boyfriend woke up and went after the intruder. He chased him out of the bedroom, through the dining room and kitchen and out the back door. They immediately called 911.

The woman said the pajamas she had been wearing when she went to bed were on the floor, Sichol said. Several things in the home had been tampered with, including light bulbs that had been unscrewed so they would not cut on.

Police determined that the intruder had cut the screen on a porch to get into the home. He left blood on the glass door at the rear of the home that was later tied to Heasley through DNA testing.

The suspect's truck was still in the driveway when police arrived. A drone was brought to the area and Heasley was soon found lying in the field across from the victim's home. He was wearing clothing similar to what had been described by the boyfriend.

Sichol said Heasley told police he had gone into the home to see if the man needed some tattoo work done. Later that night, he told a magistrate that he had been sleeping with the victim and that she had invited him over.

The victim told police she didn't know Heasley and a search of her phone records showed no calls or messages to or from Heasley. However, the investigation showed that Heasley had been to the woman's home at one point with a repairman who fixed an air-conditioning unit. Sichol said the victim had little or no contact with Heasley during that service call.

Later in the investigation, Heasley told a detective, "I don't even know what went on that night. First I was partying with people, next thing I'm running from people."