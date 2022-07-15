Man accused in Fredericksburg shooting mistakenly released on bond, records show

A man accused of shooting a woman in the face last year in Fredericksburg was mistakenly released from jail earlier this month, court records show.

Tyrese L. Washington, 42, of Fredericksburg, was released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on July 8. Because of a paperwork mix-up, a magistrate released Washington based on a now-invalid bond that was initially granted in general district court last year.

The decision to grant bond was reversed in July of last year after a city prosecutor appealed the ruling to circuit court. Washington had been in jail until being released last week on a $10,000 bond.

Washington was initially charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from a July 4, 2021, incident in which a 49-year-old woman was shot in the face and arm in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

According to the evidence presented at an earlier hearing, the woman was getting out of her car in Wellington Woods when she encountered Washington, who she had known for some time. She was able to call for help after being shot and prosecutor Ed O’Shea called her recovery a “medical miracle.”

Washington’s former attorney argued at the time that Washington has no history of violence and claimed he was not the person who shot the woman.

Last month, a city grand jury indicted Washington on a new charge of aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a possible life sentence. During the processing of that charge, invalid paperwork surfaced that listed Washington’s bond at $10,000 for all three charges.

At least one witness in Washington’s case has been informed of Washington’s release. The victim is not considered to be in any immediate danger because she is in the regional jail herself on fraud-related charges in Spotsylvania.

An arraignment on Washington’s new charge is scheduled for Tuesday in city circuit court. If he hasn’t been rearrested by then, he would be taken into custody if he shows up for the hearing.

A judge issued a capias Tuesday authorizing Washington’s immediate arrest. He had not been picked up as of Friday.

A two-day jury on Washington’s first two charges is scheduled to start Sept. 7.