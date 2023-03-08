A Richmond-area man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the slaying of his child's mother last year in Stafford County was indicted on additional charges this week.

Trevon M. Vanzant, 22, was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges that include first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and several firearm offenses. The upgraded murder charge and the malicious wounding offense both carry potential life sentences.

The charges stem from the Aug. 23 slaying of 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson at her home on Crescent Valley Drive. Their 1-year-old son was in the home at the time, along with another relative, when the victim was shot and killed.

Prosecutor Ed Lustig said it remains unclear why Henderson was killed. Vanzant waived a recent scheduled preliminary hearing in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, so no evidence was presented.

Vanzant is scheduled to be arraigned in Stafford Circuit Court on March 23, at which time a trial date would be set. He cannot be convicted of both murder charges, and second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.