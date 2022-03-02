 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of being a pimp arrested in Stafford

Markeith L. Stallworth

A man who was already wanted on one felony charge picked up a couple more Monday after he was duped into coming to the aid of a suspected prostitute, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the Stafford County special investigations unit was working in the Warrenton Road area when they encountered a suspected prostitute at the Sleep Inn. Kimmitz said the encounter was part of an effort to combat criminal activity at hotels along Warrenton Road.

As police were interviewing the woman, she received an alert from her alleged pimp warning her that police were in the area. Police saw the text and returned a text from the woman's phone asking the man to return to the hotel and pick up the woman.

The man, 33-year-old Markeith L. Stallworth of Woodbridge, was apprehended after he pulled into the parking lot. Police determined that Stallworth was wanted on a felony drug charge in Fauquier County, and a Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the center console of his vehicle.

Stallworth was charged with felony offenses of receiving earnings from a prostitute and possessing a gun as a felon. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of aiding a prostitute.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

