 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of hitting Stafford deputy during domestic altercation
0 comments

Man accused of hitting Stafford deputy during domestic altercation

{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez

A Stafford man was charged with a felony offense Sunday after police said he hit a county deputy who responded to a domestic altercation.

Public information officer Sarah Maroney said deputies went to the 100 block of Bonair Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported fight. One deputy saw the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Angel Rodriguez, in an altercation with family members that included him throwing a backpack at a woman. The backpack hit the woman in the shoulder.

Police said that as Rodriguez was being separated from the others, he repeatedly resisted and hit a deputy twice. As he continued to resist, police used a Taser on him before he was finally taken into custody.

In addition to a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, Rodriguez was charged with domestic assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert