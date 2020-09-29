Man accused of hitting Stafford deputy during domestic altercation

A Stafford man was charged with a felony offense Sunday after police said he hit a county deputy who responded to a domestic altercation.

Public information officer Sarah Maroney said deputies went to the 100 block of Bonair Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported fight. One deputy saw the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Angel Rodriguez, in an altercation with family members that included him throwing a backpack at a woman. The backpack hit the woman in the shoulder.

Police said that as Rodriguez was being separated from the others, he repeatedly resisted and hit a deputy twice. As he continued to resist, police used a Taser on him before he was finally taken into custody.

In addition to a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, Rodriguez was charged with domestic assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

