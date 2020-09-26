Man accused of killing his brother in Stafford County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local man was charged with murder Saturday in connection with the Friday evening shooting of his younger brother, police said.

Wesley "Ray" Whiting Jr., 39, of no fixed address, turned himself into the Stafford Sheriff's Office on Saturday afternoon, said Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. He is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His brother, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting of Stafford County, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was shot multiple times during an altercation Friday at a residence on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School, police said.

Kimmitz said deputies went to the home about 7:25 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a shooting. The suspect was already gone and the victim had attempted to drive himself to the hospital. He stopped on Courthouse Road near Jennifer Lane and was transported the rest of the way by Stafford emergency workers.

Kimmitz said Calvin Whiting was shot several times in the torso area. He died at the hospital Saturday morning.

Wesley Whiting turned himself in after his brother's death. He was being interviewed by detectives Saturday and was later placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police did not release any information Saturday regarding what led to the shooting.

