A man accused of directing a teen burglary ring that included two armed robberies in Stafford County agreed to a deal this week that netted him 22 days in prison.

Deshaun Marquis Stoney, 32, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court. In return, prosecutor Ryan Frank dropped a number of related charges. Stoney has already served his time in Stafford and was recently released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to the evidence, a group of teenagers were connected to nine robberies that occurred during a two-week period in August 2020. Two of the heists occurred in Stafford at 7-Eleven stores along U.S. 1. In both cases, masked robbers entered the stores, displayed a gun and left with money and tobacco products. Two teens have been convicted in connection with the Stafford robberies; Stoney was directly involved in just one of them, Frank said.

Stoney was initially arrested in 2021, but those charges were eventually dropped. Frank said Stoney spent several months in jail before the charges were dropped.

Frank said he had been led to believe that the federal government was going to prosecute the cases against Stoney, but federal officials later declined to move forward with the case. Frank said that decision caught him by surprise and was one reason the case lingered as long as it did.

Stoney was indicted again last year and was jailed again until this week's resolution.