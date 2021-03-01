Man accused of molesting girls in Stafford to get mental evaluation

The attorney for a man accused of molesting five girls in Stafford County over a 13-year period has received permission for a mental evaluation to test his client's sanity and competency to stand trial, court records show.

Eugene William Stahl, 58, is charged with 18 felony offenses in Stafford Circuit Court, including multiple counts of rape, sodomy, object sexual penetration, carnal knowledge, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. The alleged offenses took place between 2006 and 2019, court records show.

Stahl was arrested in July following a Stafford Sheriff's Office investigation that began when the oldest victim came forward with her allegations. The other victims then followed.

The victims were all children at the time of the alleged offenses, but at least two of them are now adults.

Tim Barbrow, Stahl's attorney, recently filed a motion asking for a psychological evaluation of Stahl's sanity at the time of the offenses and his ability to stand trial.

Barbrow wrote that Stahl is suffering from mental health issues that could impede his ability to assist in his own defense. He also wrote that Stahl may have been unaware of the "nature and consequences" of his actions and may have suffered from an "irresistible impulse."