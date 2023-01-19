Man accused of rape found not guilty

A Stafford County man who was accused of raping a woman in 2021 at a county motel was cleared by a jury Wednesday.

Courtney Eugene Allen, 40, was found not guilty of rape and misdemeanor larceny following a trial in Stafford Circuit Court.

The charges stemmed from a June 26, 2021, incident involving Allen and a woman whose deceased brother was Allen's best friend. The woman testified that she was at a Caroline County laundromat early that morning when she got a call from Allen asking her to pick him up from a bar in Fredericksburg.

She took him to a 7-Eleven to buy cigarettes but said Allen became angry because he was missing some money. He accused the woman of stealing about $200 from him and began yelling and cursing at her.

The woman then took him to three motels along U.S. 17 corridor in Stafford until finding one with an available room. She said he took $150 from a Bible in her glove compartment to pay for the room.

The woman said she went into the room to retrieve her keys that Allen had placed in his pocket. She said he then raped her.

Allen acknowledged having sex with the woman but said it was consensual.

She took Allen to his nearby home following the incident and reported the alleged rape to police later that day. She got a text from Allen several hours later apologizing for his actions, saying in part "I just got carried away."

Allen said the apology was for accusing the woman of stealing his money. He later learned that someone else had taken it.

Defense attorney Kevin Roach questioned the woman's credibility, saying she had given differing stories to police and in her testimony. The jury deliberated a little over an hour before returning with the not guilty verdict.